Two mass graves containing the remains of thousands of people were recently found in Khartoum, exposing a dark chapter in Sudan’s ongoing conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Local sources told Anadolu on Saturday that the two mass graves were discovered in the Riyadh neighbourhood, near Obeid Khatim Street in the capital.

Remains found inside showed that the victims were buried haphazardly.

The sources said the RSF forces had used nearby buildings in the neighbourhood, which previously housed an RSF command centre, as detention centres.

According to eyewitnesses, civilians and military personnel who died under torture in RSF-run prisons were transported by other detainees and buried in pits dug using heavy machinery.

Large numbers of sandals and shoes, along with various personal belongings, can be seen around the graves, reflecting the scale of the tragedy that unfolded at the site.

“The delay in opening the mass graves is due to the enormous number of victims,” Sudan’s Attorney General, Intisar Ahmed Abdel Aal, told Anadolu.

Delay due to scale of victims

"Efforts are currently underway to open these graves and transfer the bodies to proper cemeteries,” she said. “The number of those buried is very large, and there are bodies that were buried in schools, universities and public places."