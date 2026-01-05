WORLD
Irish PM calls for 'open trade' with Beijing amid EU-China tensions
China is Ireland's largest trading partner in Asia and its fifth largest globally, according to Dublin.
Irish PM Micheal Martin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during bilateral meeting at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, January 5, 2026. / Reuters
January 5, 2026

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin urged "open trade" in talks with China's leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, during a five-day visit aimed at strengthening economic ties with the world's second-largest economy.

Martin's China trip, the first by an Irish Taoiseach since 2012, comes against the backdrop of trade tensions between China and the European Union, of which Ireland will assume the rotating presidency in July.

"We believe in open trade, in open relationships and in particular in terms of our trading relationship, we believe it's fundamental that we try and work towards open trade," Martin told Xi during talks in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"We all, to one degree or another, depend on each other, and I think if we can maintain that spirit into the future, our relationship will continue to grow and will continue to strengthen," he added.

Xi hailed growing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and called for the "long-term, stable development" of ties.

China hoped to "strengthen strategic communication with Ireland, deepen political mutual trust, and expand practical cooperation to... add momentum to China-Europe relations", he said.

Martin is also due to meet with Premier Li Qiang in the Chinese capital before heading to the economic and financial hub Shanghai.

China is Ireland's largest trading partner in Asia and its fifth largest globally, according to Dublin.

Key Irish exports to China include medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, computer services and agricultural products.

