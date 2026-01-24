Iran's top diplomat has praised Pakistan's strong support at the UN Human Rights Council while opposing a resolution against Tehran over the current state of human rights in the country, said the Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is on an official visit to Dubai, received a call on Saturday from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and the two leaders exchanged views on current regional and international developments, said the ministry in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Araghchi thanked DPM (Deputy Prime Minister)/FM (Foreign Minister) for his strong support and Pakistan’s position at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, including its call for a vote as well as voting against the resolution concerning Iran," it said.

On Friday, the Human Rights Council adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran for two years and the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran for one year, following a special session.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest and deaths on "terrorists and rioters" backed by exiled opponents and foreign adversaries, the United States and Israel.



At least 50 countries backed the call for Friday's special session of the Geneva body initiated by states including Iceland, Germany and Britain. Ghana and France were among the many countries to voice concern about Iran's crackdown.