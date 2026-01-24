WORLD
2 min read
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Tehran has blamed the unrest and deaths on "terrorists and rioters" backed by exiled opponents and foreign adversaries, the United States and Israel.
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Iran's top diplomat has praised Pakistan's strong support at the UN Human Rights Council . / Reuters
January 24, 2026

Iran's top diplomat has praised Pakistan's strong support at the UN Human Rights Council while opposing a resolution against Tehran over the current state of human rights in the country, said the Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is on an official visit to Dubai, received a call on Saturday from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and the two leaders exchanged views on current regional and international developments, said the ministry in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Araghchi thanked DPM (Deputy Prime Minister)/FM (Foreign Minister) for his strong support and Pakistan’s position at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, including its call for a vote as well as voting against the resolution concerning Iran," it said.

On Friday, the Human Rights Council adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran for two years and the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran for one year, following a special session.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest and deaths on "terrorists and rioters" backed by exiled opponents and foreign adversaries, the United States and Israel.

At least 50 countries backed the call for Friday's special session of the Geneva body initiated by states including Iceland, Germany and Britain. Ghana and France were among the many countries to voice concern about Iran's crackdown.

RECOMMENDED

However, China, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Cuba, and Vietnam opposed the move and voted against it.

The resolution called for an urgent investigation by the Fact-Finding Mission into the repression of nationwide protests that began on December 28.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest and deaths on "terrorists and rioters" backed by exiled opponents and foreign adversaries, the United States and Israel.

The Fact-Finding Mission was requested to conduct urgent investigations into alleged serious human rights violations and abuses committed in connection with the protests, including potential future legal proceedings, in line with its mandate.

RelatedTRT World - UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15