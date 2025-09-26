Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS but has yet to receive a response and will continue participating as a guest for now, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel-Hafiz Nofal said on Friday.

Speaking to the Russian news agency RIA, Nofal confirmed that Palestinian authorities have already submitted a formal application.

"But as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe that until these conditions allow us to become a full member, Palestine will participate in the union as a guest. So far, we haven’t received any answer," he said.

BRICS was created in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. Since 2024, Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Iran have entered the bloc, while Indonesia joined in January 2025.