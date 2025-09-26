MIDDLE EAST
Palestine applies for full BRICS membership: envoy
Ambassador Abdel-Hafiz Nofal says Palestine to take part in BRICS as "guest" until conditions allow to get full membership.
(FILE) Leaders of the BRICS group pose for a group photo during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 7, 2025. / Reuters
September 26, 2025

Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS but has yet to receive a response and will continue participating as a guest for now, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel-Hafiz Nofal said on Friday.

Speaking to the Russian news agency RIA, Nofal confirmed that Palestinian authorities have already submitted a formal application.

"But as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe that until these conditions allow us to become a full member, Palestine will participate in the union as a guest. So far, we haven’t received any answer," he said.

BRICS was created in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. Since 2024, Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Iran have entered the bloc, while Indonesia joined in January 2025.

Partner countries working with BRICS include Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Reacting to the Palestinian move, China on Friday said: “We welcome more like-minded partners to join BRICS cooperation and jointly work for a more just and equitable international order.”

The BRICS “is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and a source of strong impetus for multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations. The platform is widely recognised by Global South countries”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

SOURCE:AA
