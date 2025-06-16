Former US President Barack Obama on Monday called for compassion and legal reform in the country’s immigration system, warning against treating immigrant families as “enemies.”

“Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper,” he said on X.

He described the policy as an example of how the US can be both “a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws,” and urged Americans to reflect on that principle today.

“Families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities are being demonised,” he said.