Cairo wants to prepare a joint roadmap with Pakistan for 2026 to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday.

A foreign ministry statement said Abdelatty delivered a written message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, during his official visit to Islamabad, focusing on ways to deepen bilateral ties.

He also stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza and move ahead with the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan, which took effect in the Palestinian enclave on October 10.

The Egyptian minister said an international stabilisation force must operate fully to sustain the ceasefire, as outlined in the resolution.