Egypt, Pakistan push for 2026 roadmap to deepen strategic cooperation
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, on an official visit to Islamabad, delivered a written message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty pictured with his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Ishaq Dar. / X/@ForeignOfficePk
December 1, 2025

Cairo wants to prepare a joint roadmap with Pakistan for 2026 to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday.

A foreign ministry statement said Abdelatty delivered a written message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, during his official visit to Islamabad, focusing on ways to deepen bilateral ties.

He also stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza and move ahead with the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan, which took effect in the Palestinian enclave on October 10.

The Egyptian minister said an international stabilisation force must operate fully to sustain the ceasefire, as outlined in the resolution.

Abdelatty reviewed preparations for an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, which was expected to take place in November but has yet to be held.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar and backed by the US, halted two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
