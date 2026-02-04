WORLD
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
William Stevenson has been charged with the murder of his 64-year-old wife, Linda Stevenson.
Authorities on Tuesday did not say how Linda Stevenson died or provide more details about the investigation. / AP
February 4, 2026

The ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his current wife at their Delaware home in December, local police said on Tuesday.

William Stevenson, 77, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975. Jill Biden married former president Joe Biden in 1977.

Stevenson is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the December 28 death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, according to New Castle County Police in Delaware.

He was arrested on Monday and remained in jail after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

In December, police said they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in her living room after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the couple's home in Wilmington shortly after 11:00 PM (0400 GMT).

No details shared about investigation

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities on Tuesday did not say how Linda Stevenson died or provide more details about the investigation.

Linda Stevenson was "deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter," according to her obituary.

She was a Philadelphia Eagles fan and recently ran a bookkeeping business.

"Linda will be remembered as tenacious, kind-hearted, and fiercely loyal," the obituary said.

"Her strength, resilience, and unwavering love for her family and friends will never be forgotten, and her absence will be felt deeply by all who knew her."

SOURCE:AFP
