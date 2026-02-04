The ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his current wife at their Delaware home in December, local police said on Tuesday.

William Stevenson, 77, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975. Jill Biden married former president Joe Biden in 1977.

Stevenson is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the December 28 death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, according to New Castle County Police in Delaware.

He was arrested on Monday and remained in jail after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

In December, police said they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in her living room after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the couple's home in Wilmington shortly after 11:00 PM (0400 GMT).

Related TRT World - A woman is killed every 10 minutes by a partner or family member: UN report

No details shared about investigation