Thousands of demonstrators marched in Venezuela’s capital Caracas on Wednesday demanding the release of abducted President Nicolas Maduro following US air strikes.

The march was organised by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and drew large crowds carrying photographs of Maduro and former President Hugo Chavez, according to Venezuela News.

Addressing the rally, PSUV Vice President for Mobilisation Nahum Fernandez voiced full support for the government led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez and called for national unity.

“Unity is not up for debate,” Fernandez told the crowd. “Anyone conspiring against unity is conspiring against Venezuela. Everyone must contribute to this unity.”

Fernandez reiterated demands for Maduro’s release, stressing that the gathering was a protest rather than a celebration. “We want Maduro freed and Cilia to return. We demand that both return to the country,” he said, referring to First Lady Cilia Flores.