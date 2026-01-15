WORLD
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
"Unity is not up for debate. Anyone conspiring against unity is conspiring against Venezuela, and everyone must contribute to it," a ruling party official says.
The march was organised by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). / AFP
January 15, 2026

Thousands of demonstrators marched in Venezuela’s capital Caracas on Wednesday demanding the release of abducted President Nicolas Maduro following US air strikes.

The march was organised by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and drew large crowds carrying photographs of Maduro and former President Hugo Chavez, according to Venezuela News.

Addressing the rally, PSUV Vice President for Mobilisation Nahum Fernandez voiced full support for the government led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez and called for national unity.

“Unity is not up for debate,” Fernandez told the crowd. “Anyone conspiring against unity is conspiring against Venezuela. Everyone must contribute to this unity.”

Fernandez reiterated demands for Maduro’s release, stressing that the gathering was a protest rather than a celebration. “We want Maduro freed and Cilia to return. We demand that both return to the country,” he said, referring to First Lady Cilia Flores.

Separately, dozens of motorcyclists formed convoys along Caracas’ main thoroughfares, circling central areas of the capital to show support for Maduro.

Meanwhile, PSUV Secretary General Diosdado Cabello announced that educators would also take to the streets on Thursday to mark Teachers’ Day.

Speaking during a televised broadcast, Cabello said Venezuelans had been protesting since the first day of what he described as a US military attack, demanding the release of their leaders.

He added that teachers would march to call for Maduro’s freedom and the return of his wife to the country.

