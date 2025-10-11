Israeli authorities began transferring Palestinian prisoners to two detention facilities ahead of their planned release under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, local media reported.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN on Saturday said prisoners set to be released to Gaza or deported through the Rafah border crossing were moved to Ketziot Prison.

Those expected to be freed from the occupied West Bank were taken to Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, it added.

Under the deal, 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, will be released in exchange for 48 Israeli captives.

Israel on Friday published the names of the 250 prisoners serving life terms.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office denied reaching a consensus on the lists of prisoners included in the exchange.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday at 0900 GMT.