After the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, US Republicans have a warning for Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer the consequences.

Over the past several days, Democratic and Republican leaders have widely condemned the murder of Kirk, a 31-year-old activist and Trump world celebrity known for his right-wing views and pugnacious debating style.

A smattering of commentators – including ordinary people joking about and sometimes celebrating Kirk's death to lawmakers and pundits dwelling on his history of bigoted rhetoric – has also surfaced, only to be targeted in organised campaigns.

At least 15 people have been fired or suspended from their jobs after discussing the killing online, according to a Reuters news agency tally based on interviews, public statements and local press reports. The total includes journalists, academic workers and teachers. On Friday, a junior Nasdaq employee was fired over her posts related to Kirk.

Others have been subjected to torrents of online abuse or seen their offices flooded with calls demanding they be fired, part of a surge in right-wing rage that has followed the killing.

Some Republicans want to go further still and have proposed deporting Kirk's critics from the United States, suing them into penury or banning them from social media for life.

"Prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death," said conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump and one of several far-right figures who are organising digital campaigns on X, the social media site, to ferret out and publicly shame Kirk's critics.

US lawmaker Clay Higgins said in a post on X that anyone who "ran their mouth with their smartass hatred celebrating the heinous murder of that beautiful young man" needed to be "banned from ALL PLATFORMS FOREVER." The US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on the same site that he had been disgusted to "see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action."

Double standards

Republicans' anger at those disrespecting Kirk's legacy contrasts with the mockery some of the same figures – including Kirk – directed at past victims of political violence.

For example, when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was clubbed over the head by a hammer-wielding conspiracy theorist during a break-in at their San Francisco home shortly before the 2022 midterm elections, Higgins posted a photo making fun of the attack. He later deleted the post.