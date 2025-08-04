Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed Monday to apply justice as he marked the 5th anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

In a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency on X, Aoun described the August 4, 2020 blast – one of the world’s most powerful non-nuclear explosions – as “a major crime that shook the conscience of the nation and the world, claiming the lives of more than 200 martyrs, injuring thousands of innocent people, and destroying entire neighborhoods of our beloved capital.”

“The Lebanese state, with all its institutions, is committed to uncovering the whole truth regardless of obstacles or the rank of those involved,” Aoun said.

“Justice will not die, and accountability is inevitable.”

The Lebanese president emphasised that holding those responsible for the disaster remains a top national priority.

“We will continue to press all competent authorities to ensure transparent and fair investigations that bring perpetrators to justice.”