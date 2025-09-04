BIZTECH
1 min read
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative
President Claudia Sheinbaum says tariffs will be imposed on countries that don't have trade deals with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative
President Sheinbaum does not provide details on which products or sectors could be affected. / AP
September 4, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that her government is considering imposing tariffs on imports from countries that do not have trade agreements with Mexico, including China.

The tariffs would be part of "Plan Mexico", an initiative to boost domestic industry amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on some imports from Mexico.

"We are considering imposing certain tariffs," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference, adding that the recipients will be countries that don't have trade agreements with Latin America's second largest economy, including China.

RECOMMENDED

Sheinbaum did not provide details on which products or sectors could be affected.

Mexico is part of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during US President Donald Trump's first term.

The agreement requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota