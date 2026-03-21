Bangladesh is pushing to secure around $2 billion in loans from multilateral agencies to address energy security concerns amid soaring global fuel prices caused by the Israel-US war on Iran.

The government has moved to reduce fuel use, including pausing production at most fertiliser plants.

On Saturday, prime minister’s finance and planning advisor Rashed Al Titumir said authorities are now pursuing a three-pronged strategy to secure a sustainable energy supply.

"Part of that is securing loans," Titumir told AFP.

"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has committed $1.3 billion, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged $500 million as budget support," Al Titumir said, adding the government was pursuing the loans for early disbursement.

The government may also approach the World Bank.

"As we want to keep foreign currency reserves intact, we have limited options other than seeking loans," Al Titumir said.

The government is also exploring alternatives for sourcing energy from "North America, South America or Africa".

"We are exploring all available options for alternative energy sources," Al Titumir said.