Egypt has strongly condemned recent Israeli decisions to deepen the “illegitimate” annexation of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli decisions include declassifying land registry records, easing the seizure of Palestinian property, transferring municipal powers in the city of Hebron, including authority over the Ibrahimi Mosque, to Israeli occupation authorities, and imposing measures that enable the demolition of Palestinian buildings.

Cairo stressed that the Israeli steps represent “a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, a deliberate undermining of the existing legal and historical status quo, and a clear breach of the Hebron Agreement signed in 1997”.

The ministry said the Israeli measures effectively aim “to entrench annexation, expand settlement activity and impose full Israeli control over Palestinian land”.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet ordered the repealing of a law barring the sale of Palestinian land to Jews in the occupied West Bank, unsealing land ownership records and transferring building permit authority in a Hebron settlement bloc from the Palestinian municipality to Israel’s civil administration.