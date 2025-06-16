WORLD
UK names first female head of MI6, rewriting rules of spy game
Blaise Metreweli is set to become 18th head of Secret Intelligence Service, in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed as a "historic" appointment.
Metreweli is currently the director general of MI6's Q section. / AP
June 16, 2025

The UK has appointed the first woman to lead its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), the Prime Minister's office announced.

Blaise Metreweli will become the 18th chief of MI6, succeeding Sir Richard Moore, who will leave the service in the autumn.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the appointment as "historic," emphasising the critical role of intelligence services amid current security challenges.

"The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale," Starmer said, thanking Moore for his "dedicated service."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy praised Metreweli’s extensive national security experience, calling her the "ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future."

Metreweli is currently the director general of MI6's Q section, responsible for technology and innovation, having joined as a case officer in 1999.

She previously held director-level positions in the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and spent most of her career in operational roles across the Middle East and Europe.

The Cambridge-educated anthropologist expressed pride in leading the service, "keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas."

"I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners," said Metreweli.

SOURCE:AA
