Women and girls in Gaza, which has been destroyed by Israel, have been living through one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in the world, a senior UN Women official has said.

Sarah Hendriks, director of policy, programme and intergovernmental support at UN Women, said survival itself had become a daily struggle for many in the Palestinian enclave.

"The women and girls in Gaza are living one of the most devastating humanitarian tragedies and realities in the world, where survival itself has become a daily struggle," Hendriks told reporters at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

She expressed "heartfelt solidarity with the women and girls across the Middle East" amid escalating violence, echoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for the fighting to stop.