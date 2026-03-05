WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Women, girls in Gaza living 'one of the most devastating humanitarian tragedies' — UN
A senior UN Women official describes the plight of women and girls in Gaza as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, urging the international community to act.
Women, girls in Gaza living 'one of the most devastating humanitarian tragedies' — UN
UN warns Gaza women and girls struggling to survive daily / AP
15 hours ago

Women and girls in Gaza, which has been destroyed by Israel, have been living through one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in the world, a senior UN Women official has said.

Sarah Hendriks, director of policy, programme and intergovernmental support at UN Women, said survival itself had become a daily struggle for many in the Palestinian enclave.

"The women and girls in Gaza are living one of the most devastating humanitarian tragedies and realities in the world, where survival itself has become a daily struggle," Hendriks told reporters at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

She expressed "heartfelt solidarity with the women and girls across the Middle East" amid escalating violence, echoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for the fighting to stop.

RECOMMENDED

Hendriks said UN Women has worked alongside women-led organisations in Gaza to address forced displacement, trauma and insecurity.

"Their needs do go beyond survival. They are demanding dignity, justice, livelihoods and a role in rebuilding their future," she said.

She stressed that the resilience and leadership of women in Gaza must be matched by sustained humanitarian access, protection and international investment.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nepal votes in first election since Gen Z-led protests reshaped nation's politics
'Eager' US companies line up for Venezuelan minerals after oil grab
US Senate rejects bid to end Washington's war on Iran
Landslide kills over 200 people at DRC's Rubaya mine
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
Türkiye welcomes inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
Qatar PM condemns Iran's attacks in call with top diplomat
Türkiye summons Iranian envoy, protests missile fired at its airspace
First primaries of 2026 midterm polls take place amid US-Israel war on Iran. Here are some takeaways