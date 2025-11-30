Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made Ankara’s desire to join the European Union “crystal clear”, stressing that the next step must come from Brussels and that a “political will in Europe” could swiftly resolve the remaining obstacles to Türkiye’s accession.

Speaking to Germany’s Welt am Sonntag during a visit to Berlin on Saturday, Fidan said Türkiye still seeks full EU membership and expects “objective and fair progress”, arguing that past blockages stemmed from political objections by certain member states rather than technical shortcomings in the negotiation process.

Russia–Ukraine

On the war in Ukraine, Fidan said both Kiev and Moscow now appear “more prepared for peace” than in the early months of the conflict.

He asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to agree to a ceasefire and a broader peace deal “under certain conditions,” noting that Türkiye has conveyed such signals to Ukraine and is engaged in parts of the ongoing diplomatic effort.

Fidan highlighted the debate over security guarantees for Ukraine, distinguishing between NATO forces and non-NATO international observer missions.

He said Washington is discussing a security guarantee that resembles NATO’s Article 5, while European countries insist Kiev should decide its security arrangements independently.

Russia, meanwhile, views the “upper limit” of any deal as part of its own security framework, he added.

A lasting peace, he said, would require detailed clauses and “explicit commitments” ensuring that neither side attacks the other “for any reason”, which he argued could secure Europe’s stability for decades.