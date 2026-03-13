Fires at Iran’s oil storage facilities and refineries have released large amounts of greenhouse gases and pollutants into the atmosphere, potentially worsening air quality in neighbouring countries.

Air quality alerts have been issued in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while pollution could also affect western Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), the incident poses serious short- and long-term health risks for the more than 9 million residents of Tehran.

People in Tehran may face different concentrations of pollutants depending on their proximity to the fires, building density, time spent outdoors and weather conditions.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mikdat Kadioglu of Istanbul Technical University’s Climate Science and Meteorological Engineering Department said pollutant clouds carrying the potential for acid rain are drifting toward Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

Kadioglu said smoke from oil fires can spread across vast areas depending on meteorological conditions, noting that current winds are transporting pollutant clouds east and northeast.

The academic said pollutants from Iran’s oil fires are currently drifting eastward at altitudes of 1-2 kilometres, posing no immediate threat to Türkiye.

However, he warned that if winds shift westward, provinces in eastern Anatolia could be affected.