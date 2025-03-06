Sudan filed a case at the top United Nations court accusing the United Arab Emirates of breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s deadly conflict, the court announced on Thursday.

The UAE called the filing a publicity stunt and said it would seek to have the case dismissed.

The International Court of Justice said Sudan’s case, filed Wednesday, concerns acts allegedly perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias including “genocide, murder, theft of property, rape, forcible displacement, trespassing, vandalism of public properties, and violation of human rights” targeting the Masalit people.

The United Arab Emirates issued a statement after the filing asserting the case was a “nothing more than a cynical publicity stunt”.

The UAE statement said the allegations in Sudan’s case “lack any legal or factual basis, representing yet another attempt to distract from this calamitous war. Out of respect for the International Court of Justice, as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the UAE will seek the immediate dismissal of this baseless application”.

Sudan alleges that the UAE was “complicit in the genocide on the Masalit through its direction of and provision of extensive financial, political, and military support for the rebel RSF militia”, the court said.