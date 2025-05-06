Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) intercepted a shipment of pager devices and chargers rigged with explosives at Istanbul Airport in 2024, according to details revealed by the Sabah newspaper a year later.

The cargo, originating from Hong Kong and en route to Lebanon, contained 1,300 pager devices and 710 chargers, all concealed within what was declared as a shipment of food choppers.

This discovery comes in the wake of widespread reports and a subsequent admission from Israel's top spy chief regarding a controversial "pager operation" conducted by Israel in Lebanon in September 2024.

These attacks involved wireless communication devices, including pagers and walkie-talkies reportedly used by Hezbollah, and resulted in the deaths of at least 51 people and injuries to nearly 3,000 others across Lebanon, including in civilian areas such as shops and homes.

In February 2025, David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad, made a rare public acknowledgement of the attack, stating at a conference in Tel Aviv that the "pager operation" had "turned the tables" on Hezbollah in its war with Israel. "This operation marked a turning point in the north, during which we turned the tables on our enemies," Barnea asserted.

The bombs exploded all across Lebanon, including in shops and houses, and were called a violation of international law by the United Nations' human rights chief Volker Turk.

He further drew a "direct line" from the alleged pager attacks to the subsequent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the eventual ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. Barnea claimed that "Hezbollah suffered a devastating blow that shattered the organisation's spirit."

Reports have indicated that Mossad allegedly utilised devices manufactured by the Taiwan-based Gold Apollo company. While Gold Apollo initially denied any connection to the plot and stated that Hungary-based Bac Consulting KFT had permission to use its trademark, media outlets have identified the Budapest-based company as a front for Mossad.

The MIT operation in Istanbul was launched following intelligence indicating an impending shipment of pager devices destined for Lebanon, scheduled to arrive two days after the September 2024 bombings.

Turkish authorities at Istanbul Airport intercepted the 850-kilogram cargo, consisting of 61 boxes that had arrived from Hong Kong a day before the Lebanon explosions. The shipment was slated for departure to Beirut on September 27, 2024.