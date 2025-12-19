AFRICA
Burundi 'overwhelmed' as tens of thousands flee eastern DRC violence: UN
UN agency describes ‌inadequate conditions in Burundi's camps, with long queues forming for limited food and water supplies and poor sanitary conditions leading to cholera outbreaks.
Rwanda denies supporting M23 and has blamed Congolese and Burundian forces for the renewed fighting. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has sent over 84,000 refugees fleeing into neighbouring Burundi this month in the second major influx this year, overwhelming the country's ability to respond, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

A US-brokered peace deal was signed in June between the DRC and Rwanda, yet fighting between the M23 rebels and ⁠the DRC army has continued around ​the eastern town of Uvira.

Rwanda denies supporting M23 and has blamed Congolese and Burundian forces for the renewed fighting. A report by a United Nations group of experts in July assessed that Rwanda exercised command and control over the rebels.

"Thousands of people crossing the border on foot and by boats each day have overwhelmed local resources, creating a ‍major humanitarian emergency ‍that requires immediate global support," UNHCR said in a statement.

UNHCR's ‍Burundi representative Brigitte Mukanga-eno told reporters in Geneva that ‍boats full of refugees were arriving daily across Lake Tanganyika from the affected South Kivu area around Uvira despite pledges ​by M23 to withdraw.

Some of the boats are in poor condition, she said, and one capsized this week, drowning those aboard.

She described ‌inadequate conditions in Burundi's camps with long queues forming for limited food and water supplies and poor sanitary conditions leading to cholera outbreaks.

One refugee, Mapendo Malahaba, a 50-year-old mother of seven in Burundi's Gatumba refugee reception centre, told Reuters last week she had become separated from her children while fleeing.

Another refugee named Anzuruni at the same centre complained of resource shortages and open defecation nearby.

"We have no drinks, no toilets. The population is suffering...it's catastrophic," ‌he said.

Burundi, one of the world's poorest countries, has launched an appeal ​for $35 ⁠million to help meet the immediate needs, UNHCR's Mukanga-eno said, but prospects are uncertain with many ​international donors cutting aid sharply this year.

"We really hope that with the flash appeal, there will be some response as soon as possible, to avoid the conditions going ​from bad to worse," she said.

