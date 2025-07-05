WORLD
2 min read
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Microsoft is shutting down its direct operations in Pakistan after 25 years, transitioning to a partner-led model. While officials stress it's not a market exit, experts caution the move could impact local staff.
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company will now serve Pakistani customers through resellers and “other closely located Microsoft offices". / Reuters
July 5, 2025

Microsoft is shutting down its direct operations in Pakistan, ending a 25-year presence in the country in a move that was described by the tech giant as a strategic shift to a partner-led model.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company will now serve Pakistani customers through resellers and “other closely located Microsoft offices,” TechCrunch reported on July 4.

“We follow this model successfully in a number of other countries around the world. Our customers remain our top priority and can expect the same high level of service going forward,” said the spokesperson.

‘Long-signaled strategy’

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom dismissed reports of Microsoft exiting the country, saying it would continue working with the company’s regional and global leadership to ensure that any structural changes strengthen — rather than diminish — the company’s long-term commitment to Pakistani customers, developers, and partners.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Microsoft’s decision appeared to be part of a global workforce-optimisation programme, describing it as “a long-signaled strategy, consolidating direct headcount and moving toward a partner-led, cloud-based delivery model, rather than a retreat from the Pakistani market.”

Microsoft had already shifted its licensing and commercial-contract management for Pakistan to its European hub in Ireland in recent years, with daily service delivery handled by certified local partners, according to the ministry.

Industry experts, however, warned the closure could negatively impact Microsoft employees in Pakistan.

Explore
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat