US Vice President JD Vance has said talks with Iran have failed to reach an agreement, adding that Washington has presented a "final and best offer" following marathon negotiations in Islamabad.

Speaking after around 21 hours of discussions in the Pakistani capital, Vance said the United States is still giving Iran time to consider the proposal.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it," he said.

Vance said the Iranian delegation has chosen not to accept Washington's terms, adding that negotiations have not yet produced a satisfactory outcome.

"We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will," he said, referring to a commitment from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

He said the core dispute remains Iran's nuclear programme, stressing that the United States is seeking a long-term guarantee.

"The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," Vance said.