WAR ON IRAN
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No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
US Vice President JD Vance presents what he calls a "final and best offer," giving the Iranian delegation time to consider terms regarding its nuclear programme.
No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
US-Iran negotiations end without deal as Washington awaits Tehran's response / AP
20 hours ago

US Vice President JD Vance has said talks with Iran have failed to reach an agreement, adding that Washington has presented a "final and best offer" following marathon negotiations in Islamabad.

Speaking after around 21 hours of discussions in the Pakistani capital, Vance said the United States is still giving Iran time to consider the proposal.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it," he said.

Vance said the Iranian delegation has chosen not to accept Washington's terms, adding that negotiations have not yet produced a satisfactory outcome.

"We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will," he said, referring to a commitment from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

He said the core dispute remains Iran's nuclear programme, stressing that the United States is seeking a long-term guarantee.

"The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," Vance said.

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Iran rejects 'excessive' demands

Iran said the talks would only succeed if Washington abandons what it described as "excessive" and "illegal" demands.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said progress depends on the United States showing "seriousness and good faith" and recognising Iran's "legitimate rights and interests."

"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive and illegal demands, and accepting Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he said.

Baghaei added that negotiations have continued without interruption, with messages and draft texts exchanged between the two sides.

He said the talks have covered the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear programme, war reparations, sanctions relief and "a complete end to the war against Iran and in the region."

Baghaei also said Iran has not forgotten what he described as the United States' "bad faith" and record of broken promises.

RelatedTRT World - Third round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad concludes, another round to resume on Sunday
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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