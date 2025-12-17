BIZTECH
2 min read
UK seeks swift talks after US pauses tech cooperation deal
Britain says it wants to quickly restart negotiations after Washington paused a non-binding technology pact, linking its revival to progress in wider US-UK trade talks.
UK seeks swift talks after US pauses tech cooperation deal
Lorries wait to board ferries at the Port of Dover, in Dover, England [FILE]. / AP
December 17, 2025

The UK government has said it was focused on resuming talks promptly after the United States suspended implementation of a tech cooperation deal with Britain.

The deal was signed during US President Donald Trump's pomp-filled state visit to the UK in September.

But on Tuesday, Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said on X that the UK must make "substantial progress" on trade talks for the deal to resume.

The US and UK have been attempting to implement the "Economic Prosperity Deal," agreed upon in May, and one of the first international agreements signed after Trump threatened the world with punishing tariffs on goods entering the United States.

Lack of willingness

The US-UK Technology Prosperity Deal, agreed upon in September 2025, was a non-binding agreement that sat alongside the broader Economic Prosperity Deal.

RECOMMENDED

It was designed to align the two countries on tech innovation while spurring mostly private-sector investment.

Following the White House announcement, a UK government spokesperson said: "We look forward to resuming work on this partnership as quickly as possible... and working together to help shape the emerging technologies of the future."

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle held trade talks with US counterparts in Washington, DC, last week to progress the Economic Prosperity Deal, the spokesperson said.

"They celebrated the success of the recent pharma deal, and both sides agreed to continue further negotiations next year."

According to the Financial Times, US officials have become increasingly frustrated with Britain's lack of willingness to address non-tariff barriers, including rules and regulations governing food and industrial goods.

RelatedTRT World - UK, US strike zero-tariff deal on pharmaceuticals

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US