Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will continue to defend Canadian workers and businesses in their negotiations with the United States on tariffs.

The statement came in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 35 percent tariff on imports from Canada starting next month, along with plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15 to 20 percent on most other trade partners.

The move is a setback for Carney, who had been seeking a trade deal with Washington.

“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses,” Carney said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1. Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America.”

The letter

On Thursday, Trump released a letter on his social media platform Truth Social, where he said that the new rate would go into effect on August 1 and would go up if Canada retaliated.

An exclusion for goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was expected to remain in place, while existing 10 percent tariffs on energy and fertiliser were also not set to change, though Trump had not made a final decision on these issues, an administration official said.

Trump complained in his letter about what he referred to as the flow of fentanyl from Canada as well as the country’s tariff- and non-tariff trade barriers that hurt US dairy farmers and others. He said the trade deficit was a threat to the US economy and national security.

“If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter,” Trump wrote.