Stocks have tumbled and oil prices have risen after Donald Trump and Iranian leaders traded threats over the key Strait of Hormuz, while Israel said the Middle East war could last several more weeks.

With the conflict now in its fourth week and showing no sign of ending, the head of the International Energy Agency warned of the worst global energy crisis in decades and said the world economy was under "major threat" from the crisis.

Observers, meanwhile, have also raised the prospect of a surge in inflation that could force central banks to hike interest rates, while the choking off of fertiliser shipments has also fanned concerns about global food security.

The escalation hammered stock markets, with Seoul and Tokyo — which had been the standout performers before the war started — taking the brunt of the selling, shedding as much as six and five percent, respectively, at one point.

Hong Kong shed more than three percent, while Shanghai, Taipei and Manila all lost more than two percent. Sydney, Singapore and Wellington were also deep in negative territory.

South Korea's won dropped to 1,510 won per dollar, its weakest level since 2009.

Oil prices edged up, with Brent sitting around $112 and West Texas Intermediate just below $100.

‘No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis’

"The outcome and Trump's next steps, particularly in the event of escalation, would have significant implications for markets through the remainder of the week and into month and quarter end," wrote Pepperstone's Chris Weston.

He added that while the president has often pulled back from the brink on issues in the past he “has also shown credibility in following through with military action when demands are not met, so markets will place weight on his weekend post on Truth Social".

"If we move past the deadline, focus will quickly shift to the scale of any action against Iran and the nature of Iran's response, particularly toward US bases and its allies."

Meanwhile, IEA boss Fatih Birol said on Monday: "The global economy is facing a major, major threat today, and I very much hope that this issue will be resolved as soon as possible.

"No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction. So there is a need for global efforts."