This gripping documentary explores an unprecedented crime spree in the world of cryptocurrency, where cyber vigilantes pursue hackers stealing up to $600 million with the push of a button.

The film unearths a historic wave of cyber heists committed by criminals who act with impunity, including the notorious teenage math prodigy Andean Medjedovic, who stole about $65 million while openly trolling both his victims and the justice system.

The story begins with the infamous $50 million hack of the first-ever decentralized organisation, the DAO, which sparked the “Code is Law” movement— where crypto enthusiasts rejected traditional legal recourse, insisting the code itself was the final authority. From there, we follow the riveting chase for Medjedovic, the rogue hacker of crypto giant Indexed Finance, who became the first to argue “Code is Law” in court before vanishing as an international fugitive.

[NOTE: Code is Law available until January 26, 2026.]