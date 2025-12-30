Code is Law | Storyteller
WORLD
2 min read
Code is Law | StorytellerTold through the eyes of cyber vigilantes, this gripping film dives into the lawless world of cryptocurrency, where hackers steal millions with a single click.
Code is Law / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2025

This gripping documentary explores an unprecedented crime spree in the world of cryptocurrency, where cyber vigilantes pursue hackers stealing up to $600 million with the push of a button.

The film unearths a historic wave of cyber heists committed by criminals who act with impunity, including the notorious teenage math prodigy Andean Medjedovic, who stole about $65 million while openly trolling both his victims and the justice system.

The story begins with the infamous $50 million hack of the first-ever decentralized organisation, the DAO, which sparked the “Code is Law” movement— where crypto enthusiasts rejected traditional legal recourse, insisting the code itself was the final authority. From there, we follow the riveting chase for Medjedovic, the rogue hacker of crypto giant Indexed Finance, who became the first to argue “Code is Law” in court before vanishing as an international fugitive.

[NOTE: Code is Law available until January 26, 2026.]

RECOMMENDED

DIRECTORS’ STATEMENT

By James Craig and Louis Giles | Directors

We set out to investigate the lawless and chaotic world of cryptocurrency and highlight the immense risks, ethical dilemmas, and criminal activities within the ecosystem. Our intention was to shed light on the tension between technology-driven innovation and traditional legal systems, while questioning the consequences of unchecked financial freedom in the digital age. Though grappling with technological, legal and ethical questions, we wanted Code is Law to unfold with the pace and style of a thriller. We explored the struggle between virtuous ‘white hat’ and nefarious ‘black hat’ hackers - whose rivalry propels the film’s narrative as vigilantes pursue thieves across cyberspace in cat-and-mouse chases with nine-figure stakes.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

