In February this year, a mob of around 200 people stormed a church service in the city of Bikarer in India’s Rajasthan, beating worshippers with iron rods.

The pastor’s family was threatened when mobs accused them of forced conversions. Instead of pursuing the attackers, the police chose to question the victims. Church members later said they feared retaliation and declined to file complaints.

Fear has become a daily companion for India’s Muslims, Christians and Kashmiris.

Muslim neighbourhoods in India have experienced demolitions, police raids, detentions, and rising harassment. Christian communities report attacks on churches and intimidation during prayer gatherings.

A combination of political consolidation of Hindu nationalism (also known as Hindutva), everyday normalisation of bigotry, and the expanding use of state machinery to enforce majoritarian dominance has, particularly in the last two years, produced a marked rise in extremism, public hatred and discriminatory state action.

A sense of siege has become ambient.

Hindus make up about 80 percent of India's 1.4 billion population. Muslims are the largest minority at 14 percent and Christians account for just over 2 percent, according to the last census held in 2011.

The ruling Hindu nationalist party BJP has been in power in India for over a decade now. But why are we witnessing an escalation in minority vulnerability right now, and what political and ideological forces are driving this?

Routine hatred and bigotry

Experts say the present surge in extremism is not a spike but a consolidation.

“What we are witnessing today is not an episodic spike in hate speech, but the full maturation of a long-running ecosystem that now operates with near-total impunity,” Raqib Naik, executive director of the Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), tells TRT World.

He describes today’s hate-speech environment in India as something qualitatively different from the past decade.

“Anti-Muslim hatred and bigotry have become part of the everyday fabric,” he says.

According to Washington-based research group India Hate Lab’s (IHL) tracking, 2023–25 saw sharp escalation in open calls for violence, coordinated digital campaigns targeting Muslims and Christians, senior political leaders using dehumanising language normalised by partisan media, and state-enabled punitive demolitions reinforcing majoritarian aggression.

Instances of hate speech against minorities in India increased 74 percent in 2024, with incidents ballooning around last year's national elections, as per one of IHL’s recent reports .

The alarming rise was "deeply intertwined with the ideological ambitions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the broader Hindu nationalist movement," the report stated.

The group cited remarks by Narendra Modi at his rallies in which he referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" who have "more children." He claimed the main opposition Congress party would redistribute the nation's wealth to Muslims if it won.

Modi won a third successive term in office in June but was forced into a coalition government after a shock election setback. BJP didn't win an outright majority for the first time in a decade.

IHL said 80 percent of hate speech incidents last year occurred in states governed by the BJP and its allies like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Climate of fear

The New Delhi-based United Christian Forum (UCF) rights watchdog recorded that more than two Christians are attacked each day in India; the group recorded a sharp rise in attacks in the past decade: 834 incidents were recorded in 2024, while 2014 saw only 127.

And these are just attacks that made it into official records. Many possibly never do.

Victims often stay silent for fear of retaliation in a climate of impunity and political protection for the perpetrators.

“If this trend is not stopped immediately, it will threaten the identity and existence of the Indian Christian community in its motherland,” said AC Michael, the UCF's national convenor.

He identified Uttar Pradesh in the north and Chhattisgarh in central India as “hot spots of viral hate, brutal mob violence and rampant social ostracisation."

Converts to Christianity from a Hindu background are often pressured to return to Hinduism, leading to physical assaults and violence.

Many low caste Hindus or Dalits, also known as Untouchables, try to escape their low social status afforded to them by Hinduism by converting to Christianity or, in some cases, Islam.

For instance, in September in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, a Christian prayer meeting at a private house was disrupted by a mob, which accused congregants of “forced conversions.” At least 13 people were injured, and multiple FIRs were filed under the state’s anti-conversion law.

The legal framework

Several of India’s 28 states, most of them ruled by the BJP, have enacted anti-conversion laws that Christians say are being weaponised by Hindu groups to target them. The laws stipulate that no one shall convert another person to a different religion from their ancestors’ by force, fraud or allurement.