On April 25, in Nakodar, Jalandhar, in India’s Punjab province, a 22-year-old Kashmiri student was brutally assaulted while on his way to meet a college friend. A mob confronted him, shouting, “Kashmiri ho?” (Are you a Kashmiri?). Before he could respond, they grabbed him by the hair and beat him mercilessly. His friend Atif*, described his voice afterward as "shaking, frightened, disoriented, and in pain."

TRT World has spoken to more than a dozen Kashmiri students and young traders across India for this report. Many requested that their names be changed or withheld, citing fears of further harassment, retaliation by landlords or college administrations, and concern for their families’ safety back home. Their testimonies expose the growing climate of fear and alienation faced by Kashmiris living outside their region.



“These students have worked so hard, but their whole year is at stake. Many are in their first semester, and now they’re torn between fear and finishing their exams,” Mohsin Abbas, from India’s Doon Group of Colleges, told TRT World.

The attack in Jalandhar is not an isolated incident. Every time violence erupts in Indian-administered Kashmir, a familiar cycle repeats. Kashmiris, especially students and small traders, become the first targets of "nationalist" fury, particularly from Hindutva-aligned groups and BJP supporters.

Pattern of persecution

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists and injured many more, triggered a renewed wave of hostility. Inflammatory posts flooded social media, and calls for economic and social boycotts of Kashmiris grew louder.

Landlords evicted Kashmiri tenants. Shopkeepers refused to sell goods to Kashmiri-owned businesses. Physical assaults escalated. Fear once again crept into the daily lives of young Kashmiris who had hoped to find security and opportunity, away from the conflict back home.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, fear spread swiftly after a video went viral showing Lalit Sharma, leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, a right-wing Hindu nationalist group, threatening Kashmiri Muslim students with violence if they remained in the city after 10 am.

“The video was everywhere. We had to pack our bags in a rush and flee in fear,” said Hamid*, a 23-year-old Pharmacy student from Shopian in Indian-administered Kashmir, when he and scores of Kashmiri students in the city headed for the airport to return home. “Our families panicked. My mother begged me to come back. She was scared for my life,” he told TRT World.

“Within hours, around 60 Kashmiri students from different colleges rushed to the airport,” he said. Many had to borrow money to afford last-minute flights. Some stayed behind, afraid to step outside their hostels.

“For three days, we barely slept or ate,” another unnamed student shared. "The fear was overwhelming."

The backlash has also seeped into educational institutions traditionally considered safe spaces.

At Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, a 24-year-old Kashmiri woman pursuing her MA was assaulted on campus on April 27 by a kitchen worker.

While police framed the incident as stemming from a personal dispute, student groups like the All India Students' Association (AISA) connected it to the larger trend of anti-Kashmiri hostility. They criticised the university’s security lapses and condemned the attack as part of the post-Pahalgam backlash against Kashmiris.

This incident has further deepened the sense of vulnerability among Kashmiri students, even in spaces meant to protect them.

Online hate and manufactured narratives

Compounding their fears is a flood of hate-filled misinformation online.

Right-wing influencers and Hindutva-aligned accounts have filled platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with inflammatory rhetoric, portraying Kashmiris as terrorist sympathisers. Some posts have openly advocated violence, including sexual assault, against Kashmiri women.

Even elected officials have contributed to the hysteria. BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari falsely accused two Kashmiri men of setting up suspicious surveillance equipment. The accusation led to members of Hindu Raksha Dal, a vigilante group, threatening Kashmiri Muslim students in Dehradun to leave the state or “face consequences”.

Police investigations later revealed the men Adhikari had accused were engineers from Madhya Pradesh installing a basic internet device.