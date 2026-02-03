Australia has announced additional sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and financial networks.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday the new measures target 20 individuals and three entities, including senior officials and organisations linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“This announcement builds on the Albanese Government’s listing of the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism and our sanctions on more than 200 Iranian individuals and entities,” she said in a statement.

The Australian government has so far sanctioned more than 200 Iranian individuals and entities, including over 100 linked to the IRGC.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department also announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and financial networks.