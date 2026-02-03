WORLD
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Canberra's new wave of measures follows similar actions taken by the US and the EU lately.
Australian FM Penny Wong said that the measures target individuals linked to the IRGC. [File photo] / Reuters
February 3, 2026

Australia has announced additional sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and financial networks.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday the new measures target 20 individuals and three entities, including senior officials and organisations linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“This announcement builds on the Albanese Government’s listing of the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism and our sanctions on more than 200 Iranian individuals and entities,” she said in a statement.

The Australian government has so far sanctioned more than 200 Iranian individuals and entities, including over 100 linked to the IRGC.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department also announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and financial networks.

Earlier, the EU designated the IRGC as a “terrorist organisation,” prompting strong reactions from Iran’s civilian and military leadership.

In response, Tehran declared European armies "terrorist groups."

Tensions between Iran and Western countries have escalated amid recent protests inside Iran, with leaders condemning what they describe as a “crackdown on protesters.”

EU designates Iran's IRGC as 'terrorist organisation'
SOURCE:AA
