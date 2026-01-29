Canadian Muslims on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque attack, remembering the six men killed and renewing calls to confront Islamophobia amid concerns that progress is eroding.

In Montreal’s Pierrefonds borough, residents, advocates, and minority leaders came together to honour the victims of the shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, an attack that remains the deadliest on a house of worship in Canadian history, CityNews Montreal reported.

Six Muslim men were killed when a gunman opened fire during evening prayers on January 29 2017.

Community members said the tragedy fundamentally altered how many Muslims viewed Canada.

“The country we believed to be a place of safety and belonging suddenly felt more fragile than we had ever imagined,” said Ola Shaheen of the Canadian Youth Development Centre, quoted by CityNews Montreal.

Related TRT World - Canadian gets life sentence for killing six in Quebec mosque shooting

The Montreal event was hosted in collaboration with Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia, who emphasised that remembrance must be paired with continued action against hate and discrimination.

Dr Kosar Khwaja, a trauma surgeon and critical care physician, said momentum built in the aftermath of the attack appears to have slowed. “I feel like we’re going backwards,” he said, warning that divisions are once again deepening.

Islamophobia in Canada ‘is not benign’