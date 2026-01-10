WORLD
2 min read
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Trump named Cuba among possible targets of his administration, saying the Caribbean nation "is ready to fall".
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
(FILE) Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrigues says Cubans will never surrender their sovereignty. / Reuters
January 10, 2026

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday that Cuba would continue defending its sovereignty against decades-long US pressure, accusing Washington of resorting to “force and aggression” for over six decades.

Rodriguez said on X that Washington had “resorted to force and aggression against #Cuba for 67 years now”, adding that the US sought to “impose its will on the rights of sovereign States”.

He described the US power as rooted in “its huge military power and the dimensions of its economy”, along with what he called “a vast experience in aggressions and crimes”.

Rodriguez added: “In contrast, on our side there is reason, International Law and the patriotic spirit of an entire people.”

He stressed that Cubans would not surrender their sovereignty, saying: “We Cubans are not ready to sell out our country or give in to threats and blackmail.”

He added that Havana would not renounce its “inalienable prerogative”, with which they are building their “own destiny, in peace with the rest of the world”.

RECOMMENDED

“We will defend Cuba,” Rodriguez said.

“Those who know us are aware that this is a firm, categorical and demonstrated commitment,” he noted.

On January 5, the Cuban foreign minister called on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to collectively defend the region’s independence and sovereignty against the threat caused by the recent US military intervention in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump named Cuba among possible targets of his administration, saying on January 7 that the Caribbean nation “is ready to fall”.

RelatedTRT World - US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks