Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday that Cuba would continue defending its sovereignty against decades-long US pressure, accusing Washington of resorting to “force and aggression” for over six decades.

Rodriguez said on X that Washington had “resorted to force and aggression against #Cuba for 67 years now”, adding that the US sought to “impose its will on the rights of sovereign States”.

He described the US power as rooted in “its huge military power and the dimensions of its economy”, along with what he called “a vast experience in aggressions and crimes”.

Rodriguez added: “In contrast, on our side there is reason, International Law and the patriotic spirit of an entire people.”

He stressed that Cubans would not surrender their sovereignty, saying: “We Cubans are not ready to sell out our country or give in to threats and blackmail.”

He added that Havana would not renounce its “inalienable prerogative”, with which they are building their “own destiny, in peace with the rest of the world”.