The US government shutdown has now become the second-longest in US history, overtaking the 1995-1996 funding lapse as it entered its 22nd day with no breakthrough in negotiations.

"October 22 marks another landmark. This is now the second-longest government shutdown of any kind ever in the history of our country, and it's just shameful. Democrats keep making history, but they're doing it for all the wrong reasons," US House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Wednesday.

Johnson said Republicans are trying to get the government open.

"And that's why the nonpartisan clean CR (continuing resolution) was the obvious vehicle to do that," he said.

The Senate blocked a stopgap funding measure on Monday for an 11th time, failing to move forward with a House-passed bill to fund the government until November 21.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticised President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, calling the impasse a "Trump-Republican shutdown" that is harming Americans.

"Today is Day 22 of the Trump-Republican shutdown of the federal government, and all across the country, everyday Americans are hurting. Hard-working federal employees are working without pay or have been furloughed from their positions," Jeffries said at a meeting on the effects of the shutdown.

He warned that if the shutdown continues, critical safety net programmes could soon be affected, including help millions of low-income families rely on.

"Folks may even lose nutritional assistance, benefits that they depend on to feed themselves, their children and their families and keep food on the table," he said.