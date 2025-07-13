WORLD
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
A missile attack occurred on June 17 as top Iranian leaders were meeting in a 'secured' location in western Tehran.
A missile attack occurred on June 17 as top Iranian leaders were meeting in a secured location. / Reuters
July 13, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained minor leg injuries during an Israeli strike that targeted a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council last month, Fars News Agency reported Saturday.

According to the report, the missile attack occurred on June 17 as top Iranian leaders, including the heads of the three branches of government, were meeting in a secure lower level of a building in western Tehran.

The strike involved six projectiles that hit the entrances and exits of the building, an approach similar to an assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Fars said.

Officials managed to evacuate using a pre-planned emergency hatch, the agency reported, noting that Pezeshkian was “injured during the evacuation but was able to exit safely.”

The report also said Iranian authorities suspect a possible internal leak, citing the accuracy of the strike.

‘Blatant act of state terrorism’

Fars criticised Western and Israeli-affiliated media outlets for ignoring a "blatant act of state terrorism" while condemning Iranian leaders’ religious rulings against figures like US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A 12‑day armed conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
