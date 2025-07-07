On March 19, six-year-old Suhair Ahmed Sharaf was standing in the Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza, watching her grandparents prepare to slaughter a sheep to share with neighbours, when an Israeli missile tore through the place.

Her grandfather and grandmother died instantly. Neighbours pulled her and her older brother from the rubble, rushing them to an ambulance. At the hospital, doctors found a piece of shrapnel lodged in her spine.

Waking up two days after surgery under anaesthesia, Suhair learned she would never be able to walk again.

“There are no words for the pain she’s living with,” her mother tells TRT World. “She asks me every day, ‘Mama, will I walk again?’ It breaks my heart.”

Her life is a constant struggle now. She requires help for eating, sleeping, or even sitting up.

In the last 21 months, Israel has killed over 57,000 people in Gaza, an area equal to the US city of Las Vegas but with more than three times the population.

UNICEF says between 3,000 and 4,000 kids have lost one or more limbs, making Gaza home to more child amputees per inhabitant than anywhere else in the world.

The UN says at least 14,500 children have lost lives to Israel’s indiscriminate shelling in one of the world’s most densely populated areas. The number of injured is in the vicinity of 110,000, including 25,000 children.

Suhair’s mother says her daughter dreams of playing and drawing again, but the availability of prosthetic limbs remains limited. Her family is in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) for a prosthetic limb. But approvals for travelling outside of Gaza for medical procedures are hard to come by.

‘Will my hands grow back?’

Twelve-year-old Sarah Musab Al-Barsh faced a similar tragedy on October 23, 2024, in Jabalia Camp. She was riding her bicycle with her father to buy lunch when an Israeli missile hit the neighbourhood.

“I lost my father and my hands in the blink of an eye,” Sarah tells TRT World. Her uncle, who was close by at the time of the missile strike, provided first aid and called paramedics.

There was complete chaos in the hospital as the wounded packed its corridors. “Sarah asked me, ‘Mom, will my hands grow back?’” her mother says.

Sarah’s life is inexplicably difficult now. Worst of all, she misses drawing, something she would do with a passion before losing both her arms. “My whole life has changed,” she says.

Her mother is working with WHO for prosthetic limbs, but bureaucratic hurdles, such as travel permissions, restrict Sarah’s access to prosthetic limbs.

The story of 16-year-old Yousef Mohammed Hussein losing his leg in an Israeli strike is no different from others. On June 6, 2024, he was asleep with his family when a bomb hit their home at 4am in Al-Nuseirat Camp.

“I woke up hanging from a tree in front of our house,” he tells TRT World. “Then I fell onto a car. I couldn’t feel my body.” Neighbours ran to save survivors, rushing Yousef to an ambulance.

He woke up days later to find out that his parents and two siblings were dead, and his leg was amputated.