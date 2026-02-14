Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani met International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane to discuss the issue of holding ousted leader Bashar al Assad and figures of his erstwhile regime accountable, in the “first meeting of its kind” between the two sides.

AlIkhbaria Syria TV, quoted an unnamed Foreign Ministry source as saying that al Shaibani held a meeting with the ICC president on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The source said the meeting discussed “files related to transitional justice and ways to hold those responsible for crimes to account, foremost among them the criminal Bashar al Assad and a number of figures of the defunct regime.”

The source added that the meeting “is the first of its kind,” without providing further details.