5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish parliament's adaption of 5G technology is concrete demonstration of Türkiye's determination in digital transformation journey, deputy transport and infrastructure minister says.
(FILE) Test deployments of 5G have already been conducted in key locations across Türkiye. / Reuters
October 3, 2025

Türkiye's planned 5G frequency tender and the subsequent full coverage process are expected to bring a contribution of $100 billion to the Turkish economy and the potential for 1.5 million new jobs by 2030, Türkiye's deputy transport and infrastructure minister announced on Friday.

"The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM)'s entry into the new legislative year with 5G technology is a concrete demonstration of our determination in our digital transformation journey," Omer Fatih Sayan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said that this pilot application, which began under the umbrella of the parliament, is a pioneer of the vision of high-speed connection aimed for the entire country.

"This step is not only a technological advancement, but also one of the most important supporters of the National Technology Movement and the Century of Türkiye," Sayan said.

He stated that their primary goal for every member of the Turkish nation is to benefit from the economic prosperity, increased security, quality health care, and education opportunities that this high-speed connection will bring.

"We will continue to build Türkiye's digital future in a secure and transparent manner, adhering to established national standards and with unwavering determination," he added.

The country is planning to fully implement 5G technology, ushering in transformative changes across multiple sectors as of next April.

Türkiye's mobile journey began with 1G in 1991, followed by 2G in 1994, 3G in 2009, and 4.5G in 2016. Preparations for 5G started in 2019 and have now reached their final stage.

The minimum frequency values for the 5G rollout were officially published this August. The minimum frequency value for a total of 11 frequency packages was set at $2.1 billion.

The 5G tender announcement prepared by Türkiye's Information and Communications Technologies Authority (BTK) was published on August 31 following a presidential decree.

Test deployments of 5G have already been conducted in key locations, including the stadiums of Türkiye's top four football clubs, IGA Istanbul Airport, TBMM, and roughly 30 other facilities across the country.

SOURCE:AA
