Türkiye's planned 5G frequency tender and the subsequent full coverage process are expected to bring a contribution of $100 billion to the Turkish economy and the potential for 1.5 million new jobs by 2030, Türkiye's deputy transport and infrastructure minister announced on Friday.

"The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM)'s entry into the new legislative year with 5G technology is a concrete demonstration of our determination in our digital transformation journey," Omer Fatih Sayan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said that this pilot application, which began under the umbrella of the parliament, is a pioneer of the vision of high-speed connection aimed for the entire country.

"This step is not only a technological advancement, but also one of the most important supporters of the National Technology Movement and the Century of Türkiye," Sayan said.

He stated that their primary goal for every member of the Turkish nation is to benefit from the economic prosperity, increased security, quality health care, and education opportunities that this high-speed connection will bring.

"We will continue to build Türkiye's digital future in a secure and transparent manner, adhering to established national standards and with unwavering determination," he added.