Famine. Massacres. And now badly needed food and medical supplies are under strain.

Sudan on Wednesday entered its fourth year of war, which is being called an “abandoned crisis” as the fighting has forced 13 million people to flee their homes with little global effort to end the conflict.

“A plea from me: Please don’t call this the forgotten crisis. I’m referring to this as an abandoned crisis,” the top UN official in Sudan, Denise Brown, said Monday, criticising the international community for failing to focus on ending the fighting.

Sudan has been described as the world's largest humanitarian challenge, notably in terms of displacement and hunger.

There is no end in sight to the attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which witnesses and aid groups say has laid waste to parts of the vast Darfur region.

“This grim and chastening anniversary marks another year when the world has failed to meet the test of Sudan,” United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said.

Numbers tell a tale of pain

At least 59,000 people have been killed. At least 6,000 died over three days as the RSF rampaged through Darfur’s Al Fasher in October, according to the UN, with UN-backed experts concluding the offensive bore “the defining characteristics of genocide".

The war has pushed parts of Sudan into famine. The number of people with severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous and deadly kind, is expected to increase to 800,000, the world's foremost experts on food security, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said in February.

About 34 million people, or almost two of every three Sudanese, need assistance, the UN says.

Only 63 percent of health facilities remain fully or partially functional amid disease outbreaks, including cholera, according to the World Health Organization.

And now fuel prices in Sudan have increased by over 24 percent because of the Iran war and its effects on shipping, driving up food prices.

How did it get this bad?

The war pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti.