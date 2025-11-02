EUROPE
Russian strikes kill six, including two children, as Ukraine battles new assault in east
Russia unleashes overnight missile and drone strikes that kill civilians and cut power as Ukraine fights to hold the frontline city of Pokrovsk amid mounting pressure from Moscow’s advancing troops.
Kiev accuses Moscow of deliberately targeting energy infrastructure to break civilian morale, a charge Russia denies. / Reuters
November 2, 2025

Russia launched a wave of overnight missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, killing at least six people, including two children, and knocking out power to tens of thousands, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks showed Moscow’s intent to “inflict harm” on civilians as the war nears its fourth year.

The strikes hit the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, killing two boys aged 11 and 14, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said. In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, almost 58,000 households were left without electricity after another attack, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Kiev accuses Moscow of deliberately targeting energy infrastructure to break civilian morale — a charge Russia denies.

Ukraine under pressure in Pokrovsk

The overnight assault came as Ukrainian forces fought to hold the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where thousands of Russian troops are pressing an offensive.

Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said a “comprehensive operation” was underway to repel Russian forces from the key logistics hub.

Kiev deployed special forces to the city earlier this week amid reports of intense street battles and Russian troops advancing on its outskirts.

Pokrovsk’s capture would mark a symbolic and strategic victory for Moscow, which has rejected calls for a ceasefire or peace talks based on current front lines.

Kiev strikes back

Ukraine has responded with continued drone attacks on Russian energy facilities.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian strike set a Russian oil tanker ablaze in the Black Sea port of Tuapse, damaging infrastructure at a Rosneft-operated terminal, according to Ukrainian officials.

Images circulating on social media showed large fires burning at the port. Russian authorities have not commented on the incident.

Since launching its special military operation in February 2022, Russia’s war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, creating Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
