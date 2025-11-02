Russia launched a wave of overnight missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, killing at least six people, including two children, and knocking out power to tens of thousands, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks showed Moscow’s intent to “inflict harm” on civilians as the war nears its fourth year.

The strikes hit the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, killing two boys aged 11 and 14, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said. In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, almost 58,000 households were left without electricity after another attack, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Kiev accuses Moscow of deliberately targeting energy infrastructure to break civilian morale — a charge Russia denies.

Related TRT World - Russia says air defences down three Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow

Ukraine under pressure in Pokrovsk

The overnight assault came as Ukrainian forces fought to hold the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where thousands of Russian troops are pressing an offensive.

Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said a “comprehensive operation” was underway to repel Russian forces from the key logistics hub.

Kiev deployed special forces to the city earlier this week amid reports of intense street battles and Russian troops advancing on its outskirts.