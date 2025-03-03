Israeli troops demolished houses and cleared a wide roadway through the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, in a weeks-long offensive against resistance groups that has forced tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes.

The raid, during a fragile ceasefire in Gaza that has halted fighting there for the past six weeks, has emptied some of the biggest refugee camps in the northern West Bank in what some Palestinians see as a trial run for wider clearances later.

Nur Shams, outside the city of Tulkarem, is the latest camp to be virtually emptied of its inhabitants following a camp in the volatile city of Jenin to the east and a separate camp within Tulkarem itself.

Residents say bulldozers have been clearing a broad roadway through the area where houses once stood to create easy access for military vehicles, continuing one of the Israeli military's biggest assaults in the West Bank for years.

Of the usual population of some 13,000, almost none was left inside the main camp, said Nihad al-Shawish, head of the Nur Shams camp services committee.

"There were about 3,000 people left in the camp and as of today, they have all left," he said. "There are still some people just outside on the outskirts but there is no one left in the camp."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has previously stated that its aim is to root out Palestinian fighters, including those from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, that have established strongholds in the camps of the northern West Bank.

At least 12 people have been killed in Tulkarem during the raid, including both armed resistance members and civilians, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Israeli military said it had made hundreds of arrests in the northern West Bank over recent weeks, confiscating 120 weapons and destroying hundreds of explosive devices.

Gaza-style demolition