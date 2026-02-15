WAR ON GAZA
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Israeli army struck displaced people’s tent, civilians in northern and southern Gaza.
At least 601 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,600 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire. / AFP
13 hours ago

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli air strikes across Gaza, in a fresh violation of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, the Civil Defence said.

The organisations said on Sunday that the fatalities occurred in continued Israeli bombardment of various areas in the enclave since dawn.

A medical source said five people were killed and others wounded in an air strike targeting a group of civilians southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Four more were killed in a drone strike on a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Faluja area west of Jabalia town, paramedics and witnesses said.

One Palestinian was also killed, and others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a civilian gathering near the University College in the Tal al-Hawa area, southwest of Gaza City.

Another Israeli strike killed a person and injured three others near the western Beit Lahia roundabout in northern Gaza, the sources said.

No information was immediately available regarding the circumstances surrounding the killing of the 12th victim.

Separately, the Israeli army carried out extensive demolitions of Palestinian homes northeast of the Jabalia refugee camp, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles in the area.

The ceasefire agreement aims to end Israel’s two-year war that began on October 8 2023. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

The UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

At least 601 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,600 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
