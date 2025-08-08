TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams Israeli plan to widen Gaza offensive, calls for UN action
The Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to “fulfil its responsibilities” to stop the plan’s implementation and urges the UN Security Council to adopt binding resolutions to prevent Israel’s actions.
The ministry stressed that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through respect for international law / AA
August 8, 2025

Türkiye has condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s decision to expand its military operations in Gaza, calling it a new phase in Tel Aviv’s “expansionist and genocidal policy” and urging the UN Security Council to take binding action to halt it.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to widen the offensive would “perpetuate genocide against the Palestinian people and extend the occupation,” dealing “a severe blow to international peace and security, exacerbating regional instability and further deepening the humanitarian crisis.”

The ministry warned that the move sought to render Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land.

“Lasting peace in our region can only be achieved through the primacy of international law and diplomacy, as well as the protection of fundamental human rights,” the statement read. “Occupier Israel must immediately abandon its war plans, agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, and start negotiations towards a two-state solution.”

Ankara called on the international community to “fulfil its responsibilities” to stop the plan’s implementation and urged the UN Security Council to adopt binding resolutions to prevent Israel’s actions, which it said were in violation of international law and humanitarian values.

The statement came hours after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have the military take control of Gaza City.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

The Israeli military operation in Gaza has already drawn global criticism over the scale of destruction and civilian casualties, with humanitarian agencies warning of catastrophic conditions in the besieged enclave.

