AFRICA
2 min read
EU: Sudan's Al Fasher a 'graveyard of humanity' as aid remains barred
Spokesperson Eva Hrncirova describes Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," stressing that civilians remain trapped under siege while hospitals are bombed, aid routes blocked, and people "hunted."
EU: Sudan's Al Fasher a 'graveyard of humanity' as aid remains barred
Sudanese who fled Al Fasher, after RSF killed hundreds of people, crowd to receive food at their camp in Tawila, Nov. 2, 2025 [FILE]. / AP
November 7, 2025

The EU has warned that the besieged city of Al Fasher is no longer accessible to humanitarian workers, saying that it "has become a graveyard of humanity."

Speaking at the European Commission's midday briefing on Friday, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova described Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," stressing that civilians remain trapped under siege while hospitals are bombed, aid routes blocked, and people "hunted."

"Al Fasher is not accessible for humanitarian workers, if you ask about it. I can even say that Al Fasher has become a graveyard of humanity," she said.

Hrncirova condemned the atrocities in Sudan "in the clearest possible terms," underscoring that starvation and mass killings "cannot be used as weapons of war," as doing so violates international humanitarian law.

She urged all warring parties to return to negotiations and "urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire," adding that the EU stands ready to support both the talks and the implementation of any agreement reached.

The spokesperson also called for "immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" to all areas affected by the conflict.

RECOMMENDED

On October 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - What’s happening in Sudan — and how it got this bad

SOURCE:AA
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians