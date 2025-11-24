ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Suicide bombing targets Pakistan paramilitary HQ, killing three troops and three terrorists
Suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary’s headquarters in Peshawar, killing three troops before security forces shot dead two assailants while a third detonated himself, bringing the attack to an end.
Suicide bombing targets Pakistan paramilitary HQ, killing three troops and three terrorists
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard after bombers targeted the headquarters of a Pakistani paramilitary force in Peshawar, Pakistan, November 24, 2025. / Reuters
November 24, 2025

Suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a security force in northwestern Pakistan on Monday morning, killing at least three troops, police and rescue officials said. The three attackers also died during the assault.

The terror attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," said Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, adding one assailant detonated explosives at the main gate of the provincial headquarters of the Federal Constabulary and two other attackers, who managed to enter the compound, were shot dead by the security forces.

He said a swift response by security forces prevented more casualties and the situation was quickly brought under control.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to security forces for prompt action that saved "precious lives."

RECOMMENDED

In separate statements, they vowed that the nation's war against terrorism will continue despite "these cowardly attacks."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have been blamed for similar previous assaults in the country, which has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks.

The attacks have strained ties between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban government, with Pakistan accusing the TTP of operating freely inside Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Kabul denies allegations.

RelatedTRT World - Suspected TTP terrorists kill seven people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump