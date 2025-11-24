Suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a security force in northwestern Pakistan on Monday morning, killing at least three troops, police and rescue officials said. The three attackers also died during the assault.

The terror attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," said Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, adding one assailant detonated explosives at the main gate of the provincial headquarters of the Federal Constabulary and two other attackers, who managed to enter the compound, were shot dead by the security forces.

He said a swift response by security forces prevented more casualties and the situation was quickly brought under control.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to security forces for prompt action that saved "precious lives."