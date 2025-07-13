Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers next week.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said the foreign ministers touched on issues on the bilateral agenda during their meeting in the Chinese capital, as well as exchanged views on issues related to interaction within the SCO.

The statement said that Lavrov and Wang underlined the importance of strengthening coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including in the SCO and other organizations.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality and interrelation," it further said.

It went on to note that other key topics discussed included the Iran-Israel conflict and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and China confirmed their firm mutual support in matters affecting each other's fundamental interests, including the protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity and state unity in all its regional and ethnic diversity," it added.