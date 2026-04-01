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Russia claims to have taken full control of Luhansk as fighting intensifies across Ukraine
Moscow says its forces have seized Ukraine's easternmost region while Kiev remains silent and drone strikes disrupt Russian oil exports.
Russia claims to have taken full control of Luhansk as fighting intensifies across Ukraine
Men ride past a destroyed building in Toshkivka, Russian-controlled Luhansk region, Ukraine, April 17 2025. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

Russian forces have taken full control of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, the Defence Ministry in Moscow claimed on Wednesday, marking a potential turning point in the grinding war.

The ministry said its troops also captured two additional settlements — Verkhnyaya Pisarevka in the Kharkiv region and Boykovo in Zaporizhzhia — as fighting continued along multiple fronts.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims, which could not be independently verified.

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Moscow also said Ukrainian forces mounted a significant aerial defence effort, shooting down 10 guided bombs, a rocket fired from a US-made HIMARS system, and 261 drones in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes appear to be hitting deeper into Russian infrastructure, with US media reporting a 43 percent drop in oil exports from Baltic ports following recent attacks.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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