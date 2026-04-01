Russian forces have taken full control of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, the Defence Ministry in Moscow claimed on Wednesday, marking a potential turning point in the grinding war.

The ministry said its troops also captured two additional settlements — Verkhnyaya Pisarevka in the Kharkiv region and Boykovo in Zaporizhzhia — as fighting continued along multiple fronts.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims, which could not be independently verified.