Amid simmering political tensions between India and Pakistan, a moment of unexpected musical unity emerged from Karachi, and it’s going viral across the subcontinent.

At a recent live performance, Pakistani pop-rock band Khudgharz paid tribute to the late Indian singer Zubeen Garg with a powerful rendition of “Ya Ali”, the iconic song that Garg famously sang for the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster.

The emotional performance, met with thunderous applause, quickly struck a chord far beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Clips of the performance spread rapidly across social media, with Indian fans expressing gratitude and disbelief over the tribute, particularly given the historically strained ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Garg, one of India’s most beloved cultural icons from the northeastern state of Assam, passed away in a swimming accident a few weeks back in Singapore.

Known for his extraordinary versatility, having sung in over 30 languages, Garg built a massive fan base across India and even among music lovers in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

His performance of Ya Ali became an anthem for an entire generation, blending Sufi-rock elements with Bollywood melancholy.

For many, hearing it performed live in Pakistan felt like more than just nostalgia; it felt like healing.

For Khudgharz, the decision to pay tribute was deeply personal.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Asjad Khan told TRT World they had performed “Ya Ali” before, but after hearing the news of Garg’s sudden passing, they felt compelled to honour him publicly.

“When we did it last weekend in Karachi,” Khan recalled, “thousands joined our voices to pay him the tribute.”