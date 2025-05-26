WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Ankara decries the flag display and the illegal Jewish settlers' march as attempts to alter Jerusalem's identity, warns against efforts to alter the city’s historic status.
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israelis raid Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, in the occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 26, 2025

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned what it described as a series of provocative acts by Israeli officials and illegal settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, warning that such actions reflect broader efforts to alter the city’s historic and demographic fabric.

The statement on Monday criticised an Israeli government minister for storming the Al-Aqsa compound and denounced a member of the Israeli Knesset who unfurled the Israeli flag within the sacred site. 

It also condemned “provocative acts” carried out by extremist settlers during a march in the occupied East Jerusalem, describing them as part of an ongoing pattern of escalation.

“These actions are a manifestation of Israel’s policies of genocide and forced displacement against the Palestinian people, as well as its attempts to change the historical and demographic identity of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Live

Ankara also stressed that such measures will not alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. 

“The Netanyahu government’s attempts will never change the established status of Al-Aqsa,” the statement concluded.

Türkiye has consistently voiced strong opposition to Israeli activities in the occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for restraint and the protection of Palestinian rights under international law.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'