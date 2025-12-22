Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has captured and returned to Türkiye a Turkish national accused of holding a senior role within the Daesh terror group, security sources said.

According to the sources on Monday, MIT tracked the suspect as part of intelligence operations aimed at uncovering Daesh activities. The individual is alleged to have travelled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan–Pakistan region, where he joined the group and became active in its ranks.

Investigations found that the suspect received training at Daesh camps and later rose to what authorities described as a so-called managerial position within the organisation.

Intelligence units identified the suspect as Mehmet Goren, known by the code name “Yahya”.

He was found to have previously operated alongside Ozgur Altun, also known as “Abu Yasir al-Turki”, who was earlier detained and brought to Türkiye.