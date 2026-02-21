POLITICS
3 min read
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate
Austria converts Hitler’s birthplace into a police station, prompting mixed reactions and renewed debate over Holocaust responsibility and extremism.
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate
The renovation project costs the Austrian taxpayers $23.5 million. / AFP
13 hours ago

Turning the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station has raised mixed emotions in his Austrian hometown.

"It's a double-edged sword," said Sibylle Treiblmaier, outside the house in the town of Braunau am Inn on the border with Germany.

While it might discourage far-right extremists from gathering at the site, it could have "been used better or differently", the 53-year-old office assistant told AFP.

The government wants to "neutralise" the site and passed a law in 2016 to take control of the dilapidated building from its private owner.

Austria — which was annexed by Hitler's Germany in 1938 — has repeatedly been criticised in the past for not fully acknowledging its responsibility in the Holocaust.

The far-right Freedom Party, founded by former Nazis, is ahead in the polls after winning the most votes in a national election in 2024, though it failed to form a government.

Last year, two streets in Braunau am Inn commemorating Nazis were renamed after years of complaints by activists.

RelatedTRT World - Austria embraces far-right party with Nazi roots, anti-Muslim stance

'Problematic'

The house where Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, and lived for a short period of his early life, is right in the centre of town on a narrow shop-lined street.

A memorial stone in front reads: "For Peace, Freedom and Democracy. Never Again Fascism. Millions of Dead Warn."

When AFP visited this week, workers were putting the finishing touches to the renovated facade.

Officers are scheduled to move in during "the second quarter of 2026", the interior ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

But for author Ludwig Laher, a member of the Mauthausen Committee Austria that represents Holocaust victims, "a police station is problematic, as the police... are obliged, in every political system, to protect what the state wants".

An earlier idea to turn the house into a place where people would come together to discuss peace-building had "received a lot of support", he told AFP.

Jasmin Stadler, a 34-year-old shop owner and Braunau native, said it would have been interesting to put Hitler's birth in the house in a "historic context" to explain more about the house.

She also slammed the 20-million-euro ($24-million) cost of the rebuild.

RelatedTRT World - Far-right Austrian party abandons talks to form coalition government

'Bit of calm'

But others are in favour of the redesign of the house, which many years ago was rented by the interior ministry and housed a centre for people with disabilities before it fell into disrepair.

Wolfgang Leithner, a 57-year-old electrical engineer, said turning it into a police station would "hopefully bring a bit of calm", avoiding it from becoming a shrine for far-right extremists.

"It makes sense to use the building and give it to the police, to the public authorities," he said.

The office of Braunau's conservative mayor declined an AFP request for comment.

Throughout Austria, debate on how to address the country's Holocaust history has repeatedly flared.

Some 65,000 Austrian Jews were killed and 130,000 forced into exile during Nazi rule.

RelatedTRT World - Austria records more than 5,800 hate crimes in 2022: Report
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas calls Israeli attack on Lebanon refugee camp 'crime against civilians'
US sanctions RSF commanders over Darfur atrocities as genocide warnings mount
Israeli truce violations kill 10 across Lebanon, including attack on Palestinian refugee camp
Turkish Armed Forces leads world in drone technology, showcases capabilities at NATO exercise
Bulgaria's deputy prime minister steps down a day after caretaker cabinet takes charge
NASA sets date to send astronauts around moon for first time in 50 years
Millions of Syrian children out of school as funding gaps threaten recovery: UNICEF envoy
Unrest near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden leaves casualties after new government convenes
Türkiye renewables hit 62% of installed capacity, eyes climate action at COP31: Erdogan
US scrambles jets as Russian warplanes detected near Alaska
Millions in Somalia on brink of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall
Türkiye's Kizilelma combat drone gets Aselsan's new electronic shield upgrade
Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids during Ramadan
UN report details 'staggering' torture, abuse in global scam trafficking networks
Epstein's wealth is being used to compensate victims. What about his far richer partners?